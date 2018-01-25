Beyonce ‘Confident’ JAY-Z Will Win 22nd Grammy & Beat Kanye For Most Wins By A Rapper

JAY-Z could make history at the Grammys on Sunday, Jan. 28, and we’re hearing Beyonce can’t wait to be there to see it happen!

Planning to tune in for the Grammys on June 29th?! You are definitely not alone! And as much as we’re looking forward the music world’s biggest night, one famous female might have us beat! According to our insiders, Beyonce, 36, cannot wait to attend the star-studded event and possibly see her hubby JAY-Z, 48, become the rapper with the most Grammy wins! “Beyonce is ecstatic for her man and can’t wait to go to support Jay at the Grammys,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wouldn’t miss this night for the world as Jay has a chance to make history. Beyonce feels like Jay is the greatest rapper of all time and it is time the world acknowledges.”

“Both Kanye [West] and Jay have 21 Grammys and Beyonce is confident that this will be the year that Jay pulls ahead of Kanye, and possibly pull even ahead of her own mark of 22 Grammy wins,” the insider added. “Beyonce is excited to be there for her man Jay as he places himself at the top, as the rapper with the most Grammys ever. Beyonce and Jay are fiercely competitive and while she will never say it in public, she thinks Jay is a much better artist than Kanye.” Head here for see more photos of this world-famous couple! “Beyonce is also excited because Jay is going to have a shot at winning the most elusive Grammy, Album of the Year, that Beyonce has never won.” So exciting! We should also add that if JAY wins in all 8 categories he’s nominated in, he would be the artist with the second-most Grammys ever! Fingers crossed!

