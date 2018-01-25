Chris Brown Goes To War With ‘Starving A** Artists’ Who Complain He’s Reposting Their Work

Yikes! Fans are slamming Chris Brown for not crediting their artwork on his Instagram page, but he doesn’t care. Read his dismissive clap back here!

Chris Brown, 28, is in some very hot water! For those of you who don’t know, Chris showcases a lot of fan art on his Instagram page, including photography, illustrations, and choreography. Sadly, he never gives the artist credit for his or her work, and this has struck a nerve with many fans, specifically, photographer Jeffrey Smith Georges and graphic artist Cosplayer. On Jan. 23, Jeffrey and Cosplayer noticed Chris posted one of their designs, but conveniently cropped out the logo and watermark. “Hey @chrisbrownofficial thanks for the repost bro. But it would be greatly appreciated if myself and the photographer @jscosplayphotog got credit for our work,” Cosplayer said.

Instead of apologizing or simply tagging the artists, Chris attacked them. “How many people actually see this without me posting or commenting. You’re welcome. If I post one of y’all starving a** artists I would hope that I would help you dweebs,” Chris commented under the post. After receiving further backlash from fans who said he was wrong for lashing out, he deleted the post altogether. Many fans believe Chris’ behavior is hypocritical because he at one point was a starving artist, and since he is now in a position to help, it just seems unfair!

Despite this, Chris went on another rant further explaining his decision to not credit artists for their work. “Good morning. If I post artwork/videos of people’s talents… do not b**** and moan about a tag!!!!!! I love showing different s*** on my page and to be honest…. some of y’all be having -45 followers and really think people see y’all s***. YOURE WELCOME,” Chris said on Instagram.

