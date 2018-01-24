‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Casts Meryl Streep: But Who Is She Playing?

Bring on the Emmys! Meryl Streep just joined ‘Big Little Lies’ for the upcoming second season, and you’ll never guess who she’s going to be playing.

Meryl Streep, 68, is headed to Monterey! It has just been revealed that the Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winning actress has joined the cast of HBO’s hit mini-series, Big Little Lies, via THR. While that’s incredible news, it’s the role she’s taking on that really has us buzzing! So, who will the one and only Meryl be portraying? The mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard), aka the abusive, violent and now dead (or is he?) husband of Nicole Kidman‘s character, Celeste Wright. How exciting is that?!

Perry’s mom, Mary Louise Wright, will arrive in Monterey looking for answers, claims The Hollywood Reporter. It also claims that she is “concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren” now that their father is dead. Although Meryl has been added to the roster, the only original cast members who have been confirmed are Nicole and Reese Witherspoon. The second season will reportedly be seven episodes long and also introduce us to Bonnie’s (Zoe Kravitz) parents, which will likely lead to explaining the abuse she endured that led her to attack Perry at the costume party.

Very little details are out about Big Little Lies and it’s new season, but what we’ve heard so far has us VERY excited! We really, truly can’t wait to see what HBO has in store for the women of Monterey — old and new — when the show returns.

