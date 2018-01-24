Khalid: 5 Things To Know About The Best New Artist Grammy Nominee

Khalid is quickly becoming a household name, but if you’re still not quite sure what the fuss is about, keep reading. Here’s everything you need to know about the 5-time Grammy nominee!

Khalid is only nineteen years old, but the RCA-signed singer/songwriter is basically headed for world domination. With five Grammy nominations this year and plenty of other awards already behind him, the platinum artist is one you need to know about.

1. Born Khalid Donnel Robinson, he lived in tons of different places before he began to study singing in high school. Khalid lived in Kentucky, New York and Germany due to his mother’s military career. He studied singing and musical theater in high school, which is when he began writing music.

2. Khalid shared his early music on Soundcloud and quickly gained popularity. By 2016, he was on every publication’s list of best new artists. He then sold out his tour in early 2017, dropped his debut studio album American Teen in March 2017 and teamed up with Logic and Alessia Cara for 2017’s “1-800-273-8255” in April. Khalid also found success with his single “Location” and is featured on Calvin Harris‘ “Rollin.'”

3. He’s nominated for a whopping five Grammys this year. He’s up for Best New Artist, Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best R&B Song, Song of the Year and Best Music Video. Not bad!

4. Khalid has said his biggest inspiration is his mom. He also looks to Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky, Father John Misty, Frank Ocean, Grizzly Bear, Chance the Rapper, Lorde, India.Arie, and James Blake as major influences.

5. Good news: he’s on tour again! Khalid is performing all around Europe and the US this winter and spring, so don’t miss him.

HollywoodLifers, do you want Khalid to win Best New Artist at the Grammys this year? Tell us if you’re rooting for him!