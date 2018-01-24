Joel Taylor: 5 Things To Know About The Former Discovery Channel Storm Chaser Who Died At 38

Joel Taylor, who starred on the popular show ‘Storm Chasers,’ has tragically died of unknown causes at just 38 years old. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Joel Taylor left this world much too soon, and he’s being mourned by friends, family, fans and the storm chasing community. Here are five things to know about the former Discovery Channel documentary star.

1. Joel officially became a Storm Chaser in 2008. He joined the cast of the Discovery Channel show while it was in its second season, and stayed with the team from the website TornadoVideos.Net (TVN) until the series was canceled in 2012.

2. He grew up in Elk City, Oklahoma. Joel was therefore familiar with Tornado Alley, and experienced many severe storms and tornadoes as a kid. He attended University of Oklahoma, where he studied meteorology.

3. Joel’s cause of death is unknown. News broke on Jan. 24 that he died “suddenly” on Tuesday, Jan. 23, but apart from social media posts from friends, very little is known about the situation. His death “is not believed to be storm chasing-related,” as PEOPLE reported.

4. His former co-star and good friend Reed Timmer, posted a particularly touching message. “RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend,” he tweeted. So heartbreaking.

5. A storm chasing community called Team Western OK Chaser also shared their thoughts about Joel in a Facebook post. “Our community of Elk City and the Storm Chasing community lost a great guy today. Joel Taylor was truly an inspiration to myself and many who knew him. He was one of the most level headed chasers on the roads and truly a classy guy outside of chasing.”

Our hearts go out to Joel’s loved ones during this difficult time.

