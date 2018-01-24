Turpin Neighbors Call Parents ‘Sick Animals’ Who Did ‘Unthinkable’ To Their Kids: ‘No One Knew Anything’

Two neighbors of the Turpin family told HL that nobody knew what the ‘sick animals’ were doing to their kids in their own neighborhood. Read our interview here.

Louise and David Turpin‘s alleged abuse of their 13 children reportedly went on for years at their home in Perris, California, and their neighbors tell HollywoodLife.com that they had no idea that anything was wrong. Sure, the Turpins were quiet and kept to themselves, but nobody could ever imagine the house of horrors that existed in their own neighborhood. One neighbor, named Alex, told us EXCLUSIVELY that, “I never wanted to be in anyone’s business, so I just kept to myself. These people are a bunch of sick animals. I just hope those children get the justice they deserve and those parents never get to see their children ever again.

“No one knew anything about what was happening inside that home because although everyone here are neighbors, it’s kind of like, don’t ask, don’t tell when it comes to interaction,” Alex said. We spoke to another neighbor, named Brian, was disgusted about what allegedly happened in the Turpin household. “It’s insane to fathom that something so terrible and tragic has occurred here,” Brian told us EXCLUSIVELY. “This is a house that I’ve driven past everyday for the last 5 years and to think that all of those children have been in there being tortured and basically left to die for all those years is unthinkable.

“I’ve spoken with Louise in passing more than a few times in the evening when I’d walk the dogs, and I guess this is the time when [the family was] awake,” Brian said, referring to allegations that the Turpins slept during the day and stayed up at night as to not raise suspicions. “This is a very quiet neighborhood and things like that just don’t happen. It just goes to show that you never really know who your neighbors are.” See our EXCLUSIVE photos of the Turpin’s home HERE.

Louise and David Turpin have been accused of torturing and starving 12 of their 13 children for years, allegedly giving them one meal a day and beating them for “playing in water” — washing their arms above the wrist. The kids were allegedly allowed only two showers a year, and were often shackled and tied up, forced to lie in their own filth. They were not discovered until one of the kids, a 17-year-old girl, managed to escape and call 911, a plan they had been hatching for two years. It’s sickening and heartbreaking to think what they went through, and what they’ll have to work through now that they’ve been rescued.

Alex described the Turpins’ “infatuation with Disneyland,” which included license plate holders and personalized gear. “It’s ironic because Disneyland is supposed to be the happiest place on earth, and yet their children probably lived in one of the most unhappiest places they could ever imagine being in. It’s really sad and I feel so terrible for them.”

