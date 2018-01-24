Turpin Mom Creepily Smiles In Court As She’s Accused Of Shackling & Abusing Her 13 Kids

How creepy! Louise Turpin grinned in court on Jan. 24, even though she and her husband are being accused of torturing their 13 children. Click in for the pic!

Louise Turpin, 49, flaunted an awkward smile during her child protection hearing on Jan. 24. The disgraced mother, who is being accused of allegedly abusing her 13 children, appeared unbothered, despite being ordered to stay 100 yards away from her kids, according to The Daily Mail. Louise and her husband, David Turpin, 57, were brought before a judge with shackles around their ankles and wrists on Wednesday afternoon, which is ironic because that’s the same torture they inflicted on their children. The Turpin parents not only chained their kids to their beds, but they also starved and beat them. The parents didn’t speak throughout the hearing, but only nodded to acknowledge they understood the terms of the protection order, an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The order, which expires in 2021, was requested to prevent the victims from visiting their parents in jail. Prosecutors feared that if any of the children spoke with Louise or David it might influence the case. In addition to no physical contact, the Turpin parents are not allowed to contact the children electronically, or find out where they’re now living. Louise and David, who were arrested on Jan. 14 after one of their children escaped, are currently being held on $9 million bail. Although the Turpins pleaded not guilty to all of their charges, they are facing counts of torture, false imprisonment, abuse on a dependent, and child abuse. If convicted, they could face a maximum sentence of 94 years and life in prison.

We can only hope that this new protection order serves as some relief for the children, especially since they will be split up following their treatment. As we previously reported, the seven adult children will be sent to assisted living facility, and the six minors will be assigned to different foster homes.

