Turpin Kids Officially Being Separated After Years Of Alleged Abuse: Where Are They Headed?

It’s official: the children of Louise and David Turpin won’t be living together from here on out. Here are the different places the siblings will be sent to.

After enduring years of alleged abuse by their parents Louise, 49, and David Turpin, 56, the 13 siblings will be split up, despite the underage children asking if they could stay together. The seven adult children will be sent to an assisted living facility, a source close to the investigation told CBS News. Meanwhile, the six minors, who range in age from 2-17, will be split up between two foster homes.

As we’ve previously reported, the siblings had already been separated by age after being rescued on Jan. 14. “I can tell you that the minors which age ranges from 2 to 17 are being treated and continue to be assessed and monitored at our facility at the Riverside University Health System. As for the older siblings, I can’t provide much information because they are not with us, they are at another medical facility,” a spokesperson for the Riverside University Health System told HollywoodLife.com. “In an effort to protect the children and their identities, I can’t tell you what is being done to ensure their health, but what I can tell you is that we continue to provide the best care to them and we have a number of partners who we are working with who have been of big help in providing the necessary physical, emotional and educational help to these children.”

While the adult children are all technically of age, having been chained to furniture, starved and held captive for basically their whole lives lead them to have developmental issues. In fact, prosecutors said that living in terrible conditions with such little nourishment has resulted in brain damage and neurpathy in some of the adult kids. They will likely need long-term care to deal with all of their physical and mental needs. Thankfully, Riverside County will be granted guardianship of the adults while they live in an adult care facility. Our hearts are absolutely broken for these siblings!

