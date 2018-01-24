Turpin: ‘Frail’ & ‘Smelly’ Eldest Daughter Bullied Relentlessly At School When She Was Allowed To Go

Before being rescued from the California torture house, the eldest Turpin daughter was reportedly bullied in school, her classmates revealed.

Life for the Turpin children was not only rough at home, but also at school. In addition to being held captive by her parents for years, the eldest Turpin daughter was severely picked on during grade school, which she attended in Texas. She was known as the school “cootie kid,” according to her former classmate, Taha Muntajibuddin. Taha, who is now a pediatrics doctor in Houston, explained that after learning about the Turpin family, he feels guilty and ashamed. “Of course, none of us are responsible for the events that ensured, but you can’t help but feel rotten when the classmates your peers made fun of for ‘smelling like poop’ quite literally had to sit in her own waste because she was chained to her bed,” Taha shared in an emotional Facebook post on Jan. 18.

“It is nothing but sobering to know that the person who sat across from you at the lunch table went home to squalor and filth while you went home to a warm meal and a bedtime story,” Taha added. Another classmate, Stephanie Hernandez, also shared her memory of the Turpin daughter, according to The New York Post. “I remember someone kind of slung her around like a rag doll,” Stephanie said. She also shared that the girl wore really small clothes and dirt-stained jeans.

As we previously reported, the 13 Turpin children were rescued from their home on Jan. 14, and have now been separated. The seven adult children will be sent to an assisted living facility, and the six minors will be sent to different foster homes. The parents, David Turpin, 56, and Louise Turpin, 49, were recently charged with 12 counts of torture after being arrested, but each pleaded not guilty. If convicted of all charges, David and Louise could face a maximum sentence of between 94 years and life in prison, according to CNN.

