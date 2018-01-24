Travis Scott Spotted Out In L.A.: Is He Finally Spending Time With Pregnant Kylie Jenner?

While Kylie Jenner is staying in hiding, her boyfriend, Travis Scott, was spotted out and about on Jan. 23. The sighting was in L.A., though — does this mean they’re finally spending time together?!

Travis Scott was away on tour for most of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, but it looks like he’s finally back in Los Angeles with her as the days until she gives birth wind down. The rapper was photographed shopping in West Hollywood on Jan. 23, and although Kylie was M.I.A. for the outing, we’re hoping Travis’ time on the west coast means he’s doting on the 20-year-old every chance he gets! Kylie, of course, has been keeping a super low profile in the months since news of her pregnancy broke in September, but she has yet to confirm herself that she’s expecting a baby. She’s also made sure to rarely be photographed below her chest.

The last time we saw Travis and Kylie together was at the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24, where they posed for photos in the photo booth. This couple was first linked in April when they attended Coachella together, just weeks after Kylie split from Tyga. Since it’s rumored that Kylie is due sometime in February/March, it’s expected that she conceived her baby in May/June, so they were certainly thrust into a serious commitment fairly quickly. As HollywoodLife has previously reported, Kylie’s family is not thrilled that Travis hasn’t been present for much of the pregnancy, and Kylie herself finds it hard to trust her man.

“She fear the worst when it comes to his loyalty to her,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She really has no idea what he is up to when they are not together, which is often.” Hopefully, he’s able to reassure her that he’s there for her now that he’s back in L.A.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Travis’ relationship will last?