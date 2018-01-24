Idris Elba Witnesses will.i.am & KRS-One Throw Down In Rap Battle At Safe Space In Sundance

Idris Elba and Sandra Bullock were on hand at Safe Space in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 20th, at Sundance to witness an epic rap battle between will.i.am, KRS-One and more legends of hip-hop. Check out the details of this amazing party.

On the opening Saturday night of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, at Safe Space in Park City, a legendary, spontaneous rap battle broke out with will.i.am, KRS-One, Apl.de.ap, Taboo from Black Eyed Peas, Masters of the Sun and newcomers Farah Shea and Kosha Dillz. On hand to watch all the dope rhymes and heated verses, were none other than Hollywood royalty, Sandra Bullock and the debonaire Idris Elba. What an amazing party! If you didn’t get the invite, here are all of the details.

The unplanned rap battle took everyone by surprise and the night instantly became part of Sundance history! The packed house was having an amazing time dancing and cheering them on as the rap superstars handed the mic off between each other. Hands were in the air as the crowd also included several famous faces such as Spike Lee, Jason Isaacs and Common. Legendary DJ Paul Oakenfold spun on the decks and then Rakim closed out the party with an incredible two hour set. Yep, it was pretty amazing.

Sundance is usually a place where actors, film lovers and Hollywood moguls gather to ski, watch movies, party and make major deals. However, anyone that has been to Sundance knows, it’s really about the parties. Guests at Safe Space were overheard calling it the, “Best Party I’ve ever been to at Sundance, EVER!”

