Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie & 9 More Of The Most Glamorous Royals Of All-Time

Later this year, Meghan Markle will become a royal — and in honor of the upcoming wedding, we’re looking back at some of the most gorgeous, real-life royals ever!

Kate Middleton was just an ordinary girl from Reading, Berkshire, England when she met Prince William at the University of St. Andrews in 2001. Ten years later, they were married, and Kate is now widely-regarded as one of the most glamorous women in the world! She has become somewhat of a fashion icon, as well as a role model, falling into her role as the Duchess of Cambridge seamlessly. In fact, in a lot of ways, she followed in the footsteps of William’s late mother, Princess Diana, who was also beloved by the media. The public was absolutely fascinated by Diana and her marriage to Prince Charles, and interest was heightened even more after their divorce in 1996. Throughout it all, Diana remained a royal icon, and her untimely death in 1997 affected people all over the world.

While these two women may be the current most well-known glamorous royals, there’s plenty more where they came from. Arguably, the most famous of all-time is Grace Kelly, who began as an American actress and eventually became the Princess of Monaco (it’s a similar path to the one Meghan Markle is now following — after years on the American TV show, Suits, Meghan is now leaving acting behind to marry Prince Harry). Grace was just 26 when she retired from acting and married Prince Rainer III. She is forever remembered as an icon of beauty and glamour.

Recently, though, the royal in the news is Princess Eugenie, cousin of William and Harry, who got engaged to Jack Brooksbank in Jan. 2018. She and her sister, Princess Beatrice, also both make our list of glamorous royals! Click through the gallery above to see which real-life princesses and queens join them!

