Will Megyn Kelly Fire Back After Wendy Williams Ignites Feud? — Her Plans Revealed

Megyn Kelly, 47, continues to get burned by critics over her outspoken comments on her new talk show, Megyn Today. Her most recent feud with Jane Fonda, 80, made headlines after Kelly addressed their ongoing dispute in a controversial monologue on January 22. Wendy Williams, 53, caught wind of Kelly’s long statement and said that Kelly only feuded with Fonda for TV ratings. Wendy then criticized the way Kelly conducts interviews no her show, which has been subject to reported lagging ratings. “Megyn continues to get attacked and railroaded for so many things — That is exactly what she thinks is happening with Jane and she felt that she had to stick up to herself over the controversy,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As for how she will move forward after the turmoil? — “When it comes to Wendy Williams, Megyn is going to stay away from that for now. But, if Wendy continues to bash her, then Megyn will respond accordingly as she believes there is a time and place for everything.” And, when it comes to her ongoing feud with Fonda? — “Megyn would absolutely love for Jane to return to the show to settle these wounds and war of words,” the insider reveals. “But if that doesn’t happen, she is OK with that too. Megyn feels she had to say what she said to protect her show and how she runs it.”

Kelly’s feud with Fonda sparked back in September 2017, when Fonda appeared on Megyn Today to promote Our Souls at Night. Before she was asked about the film, Kelly hashed up Fonda’s plastic surgery; a subject the actress has been more than candid about in previous interviews. However, Fonda wanted nothing to do with the subject. She went on to slam Kelly when she appeared on the Today show on January 16. After Lily Tomlin joked that she and Fonda have been friends since before Fonda’s “first face-lift.” Fonda replied, “We don’t need to hear that. Who are you, Megyn Kelly?” — That is when Kelly gave her minutes-long monologue, where she responded to Fonda’s comment. Watch it here.

