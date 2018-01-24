‘Match Game’: Yvette Nicole Brown & More Reveal ‘Strategies’ & Which Celeb Plays The Best

HollywoodLife.com was on set during the taping of the Jan. 24 episode of ‘Match Game’ and got EXCLUSIVE scoop from celeb panelists Yvette Nicole Brown and more!

Match Game is all-new Jan. 24 with a new batch of celebrity panelists: Jack McBrayer, Ellie Kemper, Anthony Anderson, Yvette Nicole Brown, James Van Der Beek, and Anna Camp. Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Jeannie Spring from New York, Deric Cole from Nevada, Caroline Lubbers from Chicago, and Cheri Godwin from North Carolina. HollywoodLife.com was on set with the stars during the taping and got the chance to talk to some of them about their Match Game experience. This was Yvette’s first time on Match Game, and she had a blast. “It’s like a free for all. I kind of love that you can just say and do whatever you want,” she told HollywoodLife.com. “Usually, there’s so many parameters, but we can do whatever we want.” Ellie, the delightful star of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, is no stranger to the show and loves to come back as a panelist. “It’s a really light and fun show and a nice distraction from all the terrible things going on in the world,” she told HL.

The game features contestants trying to come up with answers to fill-in-the-blank questions and matching their answers with those given by celebrity panelists. If the contestants and celebrity panelists match, the contestants win cash. Yvette has a specific strategy when it comes to Match Game. “My strategy whenever I do a game show is to win people money,” Yvette told HollywoodLife.com. “I just do whatever I can to win people money.” Like Yvette, James isn’t trying to come up with outlandish answers. “I’m trying not to come with an answer that will make people go ‘what?!’ he told us on set.

As for who they think is the best Match Game player, it’s definitely celeb panelist veteran Jack McBrayer. “He’s really, really smart and shrewd as a player,” Yvette said. “Even though he may be smiling and acting really playful, he’s got a plan to help you win money. He’s a pro.” James told us that “Jack McBrayer could do this for a living if he wanted to.”

Match Game airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

