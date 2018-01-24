Mark E. Smith Dead At 60: Fans Mourn Death Of ‘The Fall’s Lead Singer

Fans are mourning the sad passing of post punk rock pioneer Mark E. Smith at just 60-years-old. We’ve got the reactions to The Fall lead singer’s untimely death.

The loss of a music icon! The Fall’s lead singer and post-punk legend Mark. E. Smith has passed away at 60-years-old at his home in England after having health issues for the past year. “The day I’ve been dreading. “It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E. Smith. He passed this morning at home. A more detailed statement will follow in the next few days. In the meantime, Pam & Mark’s family request privacy at this sad time.” The Fall’s manager Pamela Vander tweeted out on Jan. 24. Mark founded the band in Manchester, England back in 1976 and was still churning out records until nearly the time of this death, with The Fall’s 32nd studio album New Facts Emerge dropping in the autumn of 2017.

The fact that Mark had kept the band going through different incarnations of members means he has had fans for over four decades. He went through 66 different members over the years, famously firing anyone who crossed him. A third of those members lasted less than a year as he was the face and brains behind the band and its direction. The Fall was still touring in 2017 even though they had to cancel shows in New York and Louisville, Kentucky, after Mark ended up in the hospital for throat, mouth and respiratory system issues.