Mariah Woods: Mom’s BF Charged With Murdering & Abusing The Adorable 3-Year-Old Girl

The boyfriend of Mariah Kay Woods‘ mother, Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, 32, has been charged with first degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of the 3-year-old that gained national attention late last year. Adolphus allegedly inflicted “serious bodily injury” on Mariah, and he was officially charged on Jan. 24. The man was previously charged with obstruction of justice and concealing a death. These new charges against Adolphus come after Mariah’s December autopsy revealed her cause of death was due to chloroform toxicity. Click here to see celebs who have died in 2018.

Little Mariah was first reported missing on Nov. 26. Multiple law enforcement agencies and hundreds of volunteers worked around the clock to find the North Carolina toddler. “The search included numerous local, state, and federal agencies,” Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said. “Leads developed during the investigation led detectives to the Holly Shelter Creed bridge in Pender County where a dive team recovered Mariah’s Body on Dec. 2.” The same day Mariah’s body was found, Adolphus was charged with obstruction of justice, concealing an unattended death, possession of stolen goods, second degree burglary, and larceny after breaking and entering. The man has remained in custody since then.

Adolphus has been placed under a no bond and is expected to appear in court at 2 pm on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Mariah’s mother, Kristy Woods, has been cooperating with authorities, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. However, the case is still under investigation and more charges are possible.

“When the community is so deeply affected by such a horrific crime, it is sometimes difficult to not allow our emotions to influence the decisions that we make,” Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said in a statement. “However, the best way to honor Mariah is to ensure a fair and thorough investigation, which will lead to a successful prosecution. We must remember that through these moments, together as a community, we can ensure that justice will be delivered for Mariah.”

Please leave your condolences for Mariah's loved ones below.