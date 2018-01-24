‘RHONY’s Luann De Lesseps Facing 5 Years In Jail For Drunken Rampage

Yikes! Countess Luann de Lesseps might face five years in jail for her drunken attack on a police officer!

RHONY star Luann de Lesseps, 52, has officially been charged with a felony, and she might serve up to five years in prison. For those of you who don’t know, “The Countess” was arrested on Dec. 24, for allegedly kicking a police officer in Palm Beach, Florida. In addition to the physical attack, Luann allegedly threatened to kill the cop. Her current charges include two misdemeanors, one for trespassing and another for disorderly intoxication, according to TMZ.

On the night of the drunken rampage, Luann was immediately arrested, but she was later released without bond. Following her arrest, Luann released a statement explaining her shameful behavior. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions. I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018,” Luann said.

Luann was married to Tom D’Agostino in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve in 2016. Their marriage, which ended due to infidelity, was documented on The Real Housewives of New York City. Luann has since sought treatment, and entered a rehabilitation program. She recently tweeted that she’s doing much better, and thanked fans for their words of encouragement. “It’s good to be home. I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family. Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support,” Luann tweeted.

