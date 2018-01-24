Kylie Jenner So Ready For Pregnancy To Be Over — She Can’t Even Stand Doing A Selfie Now

Yikes! Not only is Kylie Jenner not loving being pregnant, she actually can’t stand it! In fact, HL learned exclusively she’s counting down the days until it’s all over!

For many women, being pregnant is a beautiful and joyous time in life. Kylie Jenner, 20, is not one of those women. In fact, the expectant mom is SO uncomfortable in her pregnancy that she cannot wait for it all to end! While she’s reportedly gained some unwanted weight, she also feels like she’s blown up like a balloon, which is why she’s stayed out of the public eye. At this point, all she wants is her pre-pregnancy bod back! Click here to see pics of Kylie Jenner’s body before she got pregnant.

“Her pregnancy has become a nightmare,” a source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She can’t even enjoy taking a selfie anymore without feeling insecure. It’s tough on her, she is over it and ready for this all to be over soon.” Not only that, but her pregnancy has not played out the way she imagined it would. After all, she and baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, are reportedly in a massive fight right now. One report even claims the rapper has cheated on the star during her pregnancy.

“It is disappointing to her because, she was hoping this would be a magical time, making happy memories with Travis,” our insider explained. “Instead, she feels like her relationship is falling apart. And to make matters worse, living in exile is starting to get to her. Kylie‘s whole life is a secret and she has become a prisoner in her own home. While she has been hiding behind her gates, Kylie has been also really struggling with how her growing body looks too.”

We’re sure once she gives birth though, Kylie will immediately fall in love with her tiny bundle of joy. For now though, she’s really struggling with accepting her current situation. And watching Khloe Kardashian, 33, who’s also pregnant, with HER beau, Tristan Thompson, 26, only makes her wish even MORE that she and Travis had that same connection. As a result of her relationship and pregnancy stress, Kylie’s isolated herself and has even turned to food.

“Kylie has been struggling with the many extra pounds she has put on during the later weeks of her pregnancy,” another source close to Kylie shared with us EXCLUSIVELY. “Her cravings have only increased and she is eating nonstop. She has been living on a steady diet of pasta, pizza, and ice cream for several weeks now.”

