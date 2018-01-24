Kim Kardashian Reportedly Wants Baby No. 4 & Has Already Asked Surrogate If She’ll Carry It

Do Kim Kardashian & Kanye West want a fourth child? They reportedly asked their gestational carrier to have another baby!

After welcoming their third baby Chicago West to the world on Jan. 15, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, are already thinking about having another child! “They asked the surrogate if she’d be willing to have another child for them,” a source told Us Weekly. Hey, if Kimye want baby #4, their gestational carrier definitely seems like the best way to go. “I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I’ve ever had,” Kim wrote on her website about the woman who carried Chi to term.

We’re beyond excited for Kim and Kanye as they continue to grow their adorable family, but they’re also doing really right now as a group of five. Kim has been very “hands-on” with her newborn, getting up in the middle of the night to feed Chicago. “It’s really important that she bond with the baby and be a very hands-on mom,” a source told the magazine. As previously reported, Kim was the first person to have skin-to-skin contact with the newborn after being born in L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. But the “Famous” rapper is also fulfilling his share of dad duties. Not only did he hold his baby girl after his wife did, but he’s also been making his home as safe as possible for his children. “He wanted to make sure the house was perfect,” the source added. They family has finished a three-year renovation that brought in 24-hour on-site security and more than 50 heat-detecting cameras, so their three bundles of joy are certainly going to be mighty safe at home.

The couple’s third child is reportedly settling in nicely. Chicago “has mostly been sleeping a ton,”and her older sister North has taken well to having a little sister. “Nori loves spending time with Chi,” a source told the magazine. Aww! Hopefully the three children will love having another sibling if Kim and Kanye decide to have a fourth baby!

