Tristan Will Get His ‘Ass Knocked Out’ If Khloe Catches Him Looking At Other Women

Tristan Thompson just admitted he fears his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian’s wrath if he were ever spotted looking at another woman! Check it out!



The life of an NBA player must be packed with temptations. Insane paychecks, the glow of celebrity and constantly traveling to new cities to play games. So it’s understandable that so many relationships struggle under these circumstances. But don’t worry about Khloe Kardashian‘s, 33, boyfriend Tristan Thompson! The 26-year-old baller just shared that he’s retired his wandering eye!

“No, I got a girl, so I ain’t looking at a girl,” he shared during a recent interview with the Bleacher Report. “I ain’t getting my ass knocked out. I’m taken, so I’m good. I ain’t got nothing to look at.” Love it! Sounds like he and KoKo have a pretty clear understanding Head right here for loads more photos of Khloe and Tristan!

This new courtside interview follows reports that the LA Clippers are in talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade Tristan. This could mean that he would be closer to Khloe a lot more often and, with a baby on the way, we’re hearing he’d jump at the chance! “In a perfect world he would love to go to the Clippers or the Kings because he would be in California, and close to Khloe when she is out there, but they currently make it work while he is in Cleveland,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “So, if he were traded anywhere from Miami to Minnesota he knows that he would be able to make it work with Khloe.” So true! They are clearly in it for the long haul!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this interview as much as us? Let us know in the comments section below!