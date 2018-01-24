Kentucky Shooting: 15-Year-Old ‘Angel’, Bailey Holt Revealed As Victim As Shooter Is Called ‘Bullied’

Heartbreaking photos of Bailey Holt, 15, the slain victim of the Marshall County Kentucky school shooting, have been revealed. Now the gunman’s family is defending him.

Photos of Bailey Nicole Holt, 15, one of the deceased victims from a Kentucky shooting at Marshall County High School, which occured on January 23, have been released [as seen below]. The second slain victim was a male, Preston Ryan Cope, 15; 14 other children were allegedly shot, with four others being injured in their attempts to flee the scene. Friends of Holt referred to her as an “angel,” as countless tributes have been reported about her and Cope. “Bailey Holt and Preston Cope were two great people, I have never heard one negative thing come from their mouths,” fellow classmate Gabbi Bayers wrote on Facebook. “I’m glad we made the memories we did with each other. It hurts knowing we won’t be able to share the laughs anymore,” Bayers continued. She added: “I honestly don’t care what this boy was going through, he could have talked to someone. Instead he CHOSE to bring a gun to school, he CHOSE to shoot innocent people, and he CHOSE to not care. I have no sympathy.” Cope is remembered for his love of baseball and optimistic view on life.

Now, the gunman, a 15-year-old male, who authorities have not named, is being defended by his family. The gunman’s stepsister took to Facebook after the shooting, where she claimed he was “not a monster” and that he does not deserve the death penalty, as she has read, according to the Daily Mail. The stepsister added that the gunman was “hurting,” as a result from being bullied and his parents’ recent divorce. His stepsister described him as a “young boy who was always laughing, smart and loved chemistry,” the site reports, which added the following comment from her — “I don’t care that his dad and my mother got divorced last year and I haven’t been able to see him much since then. He is my family. He isn’t a monster. He doesn’t deserve to die like I’ve seen so many people say. He is a kid who is hurting.” The shooter’s other family members have also allegedly taken to social media, where they described him as “sweet and smart.”

Holt was reportedly shot and died on the scene. Cope was reportedly shot in the head, and later died from his injuries at a Nashville hospital.

The gunman entered Marshall County High School just before 8 AM on January 23 and fired off round after round into a crowded common area, Kentucky State Police commissioner Rick Sanders told reporters. Cops were able to stop the suspect without incident after the gunfire ended.

