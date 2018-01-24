Joel Taylor Dead: Former Discovery Channel Storm Chaser, 38, Tragically Dies Of Unknown Causes

At just 38 years old, Joel Taylor has tragically died. The news was shared by friends of the ‘Storm Chasers’ star on social media.

Rest in peace, Joel Taylor. Friends confirmed via social media on Jan. 23 that the former Discovery Channel documentary star is dead. There is little known about his cause of death, but he was just 38 years old. It is not expected that his tragic passing was related to storm chasing, according to People. Joel’s former co-star, Reed Timmer, took to Twitter to share photos of himself and Joel, with a touching message. “RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor,” he wrote. “I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend.” Reed and Joel attended the University of Oklahoma together.

Joel joined Storm Chasers in its second season in 2008, and was part of the show until its last season in 2011. He wrote his most recent Facebook post on Jan. 15, gushing about his first niece being born, and showing no signs of anything being wrong with his health. Tributes began pouring in in the comments section of his posts, with fans expressing shock and sadness over the the unexpected death. Fellow storm chaser, Mike Olbinski, also took to Twitter with a sweet tribute, giving a more in-depth look at the type of person Joel is.

“I was lucky enough to meet Joel a few years ago at Reed’s wedding,” Mike wrote. “He was so kind to me and we got to hang out for a bit during those few days. I snapped this photo of him and that just seemed like who he was. A huge smile. RIP Joel Taylor…you will be so missed.”

