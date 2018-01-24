Joel Taylor: ‘Storm Chaser’ Star Reportedly Died Of Accidental Overdose

The shocking death of Joel Taylor may have taken an even more tragic turn. The ‘Storm Chaser’ star reportedly died from a suspected overdose while partying on a cruise ship!

It seems that Joel Taylor’s death could have been avoided. How terrible. The 38-year-old was found unresponsive in his cabin aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line ship Harmony of the Season on Jan. 23, according to TMZ. A rep for the boat told the publication that law enforcement was alerted when the boat docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Passengers on the boat tell TMZ that “drugs…were plentiful,” including ecstasy and cocaine. Passengers on the boat tell TMZ that they believe Joel died ”from a suspected overdose” but the exact details of his cause of death have yet to be determined.

An autopsy of Joel’s body is reportedly underway in Puerto Rico. Passengers onboard the ship told TMZ that they believe Joel may have partook in the alleged drug use on the ship (note – several people were allegedly arrested in Ft. Lauderdale for possession of drugs, and that was before the boat took off.) However he died, his death was very heartbreaking for Discover Channel fans. Joel’s co-star, Reed Timmer, tweeted his feelings upon hearing the news that his friend was dead. “I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase.”

Joe joined Storm Chasers in its second season in 2008, and was with the show until its final episode in 2011. The Elk City, Oklahoma native wrote on Facebook in mid January about how he was thrilled to become an uncle to his first niece. Sadly, she’ll never get the pleasure of meeting him. Joel’s fellow storm chaser, Mike Olbinski, said he was “lucky enough to meet Joel a few years ago at Reed’s wedding… He was so kind to me and we got to hang out for a bit during those few days.”

Our thoughts continue to go out to Joel’s family, friends and loved ones during this time of loss.