Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Melania Trump For Canceling Davos Trip: ‘She’s Busy Digging Her Escape Tunnel’

Jimmy Kimmel has his own theories about why Melania Trump decided to skip out on joining her husband on a trip to Davos! We have the hilarious clip here.

Melania Trump‘s communications director released a statement saying that the first lady wouldn’t be joining President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland because of “scheduling and logistical issues.” But Jimmy Kimmel‘s not buying it. She canceled the trip, according to Jimmy, “because she hates him.” Him, meaning her husband. Oops!

“So instead of going to Davos, I guess her plan was to stay back in the White House to keep digging the escape tunnel she has hidden behind a poster of Tom Selleck,” Jimmy joked. He added, “This will be a rare public separation for America’s most notoriously affectionate couple.” Jimmy’s of course, referring to the multiple times we’ve seen the first lady bat away her husband’s hand when he tries to hold hers during public outings. Add to that the fact that she stayed at home in NYC at the Trump Tower with their 11-year-old son, Barron Trump, for the first six months of the presidency.

By the way, Melania cancelled her Davos trip the day after her and Donald’s 13th wedding anniversary. Neither Melania nor Donald publicly acknowledged their anniversary. “I’m sure [Donald] just forgot,” Jimmy said. “I mean, how many anniversaries to how many wives can one man keep track of?”

Melania’s abrupt decision to pass on the Davos trip comes shortly after porn star Stormy Daniels revealed that she allegedly had an affair with Donald in 2006, just three months after Melania gave birth to Barron. Stormy did a tell-all interview with InTouch, and claimed that the now-president allegedly gave her $130,000 in hush money. Is it a coincidence that Melania’s cancelled her trip?

Jimmy ended his segment with a pitch perfect spoof of The Bachelor starring Melania as one of the contestants vying for Arie Luyendyk‘s love. The hilarious parody showed clips of Melania talking about her relationship with Donald in various interviews and passed them off as testimonials about Arie. So good!

