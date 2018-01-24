Tweets
Hollywood Life

Ivanka Trump Changes Twitter Bio & Feminists Everywhere Are Pissed

Ivanka Trump
REX/Shutterstock
U.S. presidential adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump applauds during the opening of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, India Ivanka Trump, Hyderabad, India - 28 Nov 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 72 Photos.
Trying to say something, Ivanka? The first daughter cut the part of her Twitter bio that says she’s a women’s advocate. Twitter’s throwing shade!

Ivanka Trump, 35, quietly changed her Twitter bio recently, but followers noticed it ASAP. Her bio previously read, “Wife, mother, sister, daughter. Entrepreneur & advocate for the education & empowerment of women & girls.” That last part was swapped out for “Advisor to POTUS on job creation + economic empowerment, workforce development & entrepreneurship.” Interesting change, right?

Does Ivanka no longer consider herself an advocate for women and girls, or did she just not have enough characters left in her Twitter bio to fit both phrases and decided that one was more important than the other? Either way, it’s not a good look for the first daughter, who’s one of the most important influencers in the Trump White House. Take note that Ivanka’s switcheroo happened right around the Women’s March 2018 weekend. Ivanka didn’t march, of course, and never publicly acknowledged the protest, either.

For someone who considers (considered?) herself someone who was going to uplift women and fight for equality, she’s not doing a good job. After getting that sweet gig as an assistant to the president (her father, Donald Trump), she promised to work toward a nationwide paid family leave policy, and toward closing the wage gap. You’re likely aware nothing’s happened, and Ivanka hasn’t spoken out about it. In fact, she’s supported measures that hinder progress for women. The Trump administration aimed to end an Obama-era policy that prevented pay discrimination in 2017, and she was all for it. She said that the policy didn’t work, and that it was bad for business.

It’s also worth noting that Ivanka’s also never spoken out about the multiple sexual assault allegations against her father, or his alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. Honestly, none of this is particularly surprising, but angry voters are still throwing major side eye at Ivanka:

