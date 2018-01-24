Kendra Wilkinson Reportedly Ready To Divorce Hank Baskett: ‘She’s Fed Up’

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are reportedly headed for a divorce, and it’s her who wants to walk away. ‘Kendra can no longer pretend that her marriage can be fixed!’ a new report claims.

Kendra Wilkinson, 32, is reportedly ready to let go after eight years of marriage to former NFL star, Hank Baskett, 35. “They’re always threatening to divorce each other, but this time it’s different” a source told Star magazine, alleging that Kendra has been miserable and filled with heartache and grief for years. “Kendra has given this marriage her all for almost a decade,” the insider revealed. “But, she’s fed up with Hank — and now she’s finally found the strength to walk away.”

The mag goes on to allege that Kendra and Hank’s recent family vacation to Disneyland in December 2017 with their kids, Alijah, 3, and Hank Jr. 8, “was just for the sake of the kids,” and nothing else. “Kendra will do anything in her power to ease her children through this tough time,” the source continued. The tumultuous pair have reportedly been living separate lives ever since she relocated to Las Vegas in May 2017, to star in the comedy, Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man; A move that Kendra allegedly needed. In fact, the mag claims that when he gig was extended through the end of 2017, Kendra was “relieved,” adding that “she needed time alone to think things through.” — “Kendra agreeing to do this play was the final nail in the coffin,” the insider added. “She got a taste of what freedom would be like, and she’s not looking back!” When Kendra returned home after when the project was complete, she and Hank were allegedly seen arguing at a California country club.

Friends close to Kendra say she has stopped wearing her wedding ring, as reported by the mag, which claims Hank’s father, Henry Randall Baskett did not deny the divorce rumors when they inquired.

The source also alleges that Hank’s 2014 scandal, where he was linked to a transgender model, Ava Sabrina London, still eats away at Kendra. “Hank has denied that they had sex, but it’s an emotional wound that’s festered,” the source admitted. “Kendra didn’t buy his story or trust him again — and you can’t really blame her.”

