Will Justin Bieber Perform ‘Despacito’ At The Grammys? Why Luis & Daddy Yankee Want Him There

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are set to perform at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 28 and they invited Justin Bieber along to sing their big hit! Will he show up?

Luis Fonsi, 39, and Daddy Yankee, 40, are two of the many performers set to hit the stage at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28 and Justin Bieber, 23, is more than welcome to be a part of their performance to sing “Despacito.” Unfortunately, though, the talented singer plans on laying low for music’s biggest night…at least for now. “Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee really wanted Justin to perform with them on stage and still will leave the door open for him if he decides last minute to join them but they aren’t holding their breath as Justin isn’t expected to be at the show at all,” a source close to Justin revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “He doesn’t want to be on stage, and with the show being on Sunday, he’d actually prefer to spend it with God and in church.”

Justin’s preference to spend Grammy Sunday in church makes sense considering he’s made religion a priority in his life during the last year. He’s often seen attending mass on a regular basis and even takes his on-again girlfriend, Selena Gomez, 25, with him on occasion. The musician has made quite the transition from his previous “bad boy” image and he seems happier than ever before.

Despite Justin’s happiness, we would love to see him make a surprise appearance with Luis and Daddy Yankee at this year’s Grammys! “Despacito” is the first track Justin’s ever sang Spanish on and it’s definitely earned him some prestigious accolades, including three Grammy Award nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Here’s to hoping he considers to be a part of what’s sure to be an unforgettable show!

