Royal Rumble 2018: When Is The WWE’s Biggest Match, How To Watch & More Details

The biggest night in the WWE is twice as large. The Royal Rumble will see the first ever women’s Rumble match. Don’t miss it – find out when it begins and all the other need-to-know info.

When and where is the 2018 Royal Rumble? A week before the Philadelphia Eagles fly out to Minneapolis to take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52, the city of Brotherly Love will host two of the biggest matches in the WWE. On Jan. 28, the male and female Superstars of the WWE will gather at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the sole purpose…of throwing each other over the top rope! It’s going to be one wild night in sports entertainment, so tune in at 7 PM ET for the preshow (the main card kicks off at 8:00 pm ET) to see what goes down.

How can you watch the Royal Rumble? The event is available on Pay Per View (check local listings) for around $44.99. Or, the WWE Universe can sign up for the WWE Network. New subscribers can try the network out with a 2-month free trial. After the trial period, it’s only $9.99 per month (plus applicable taxes). In addition to the 2018 Royal Rumble, the WWE Network has hours upon hours of content, so the WWE Universe has something to watch long after the last Superstar gets tossed to the floor.

Wait, there’s a women’s Royal Rumble Match? The Royal Rumble is named after the “royal rumble” match, where 30-Superstars compete by trying to throw every one of their competitors over the top rope and out of the ring. For the first time in WWE history, the 2018 event will see a 30-woman Royal Rumble match in addition to the 30-man Royal Rumble. The winner of each Royal Rumble match gets a match for a championship – be it the Universal Championship, the World Championship, or the Raw or SmackDown Women’s title — at WrestleMania 34.

Who’s already confirmed for the Royal Rumble matches? The best thing about a Royal Rumble match is not just the wild, out of control action. It’s the possible surprise entrants! Classic Superstars make a one-night return while others make their debuts. AJ Styles, the current WWE Champion, made his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble, shocking the world and beginning his incredible run in the company.

So far, 17 of the 30 men have confirmed their spots in their Royal Rumble: John Cena; Finn Balor; last year’s winner Randy Orton; Shinsuke Nakamura; The Miz; Elias; Baron Corbin; Matt Hardy; Bray Wyatt; Rusev; Aiden English; Apollo Crews; Titus O’Neill; Tye Dillinger; Big E; Kofi Kingston; Xavier Woods.

For the women’s Royal Rumble, 18 of the 30 combatants have been announced: Naomi; Ruby Riott; Natalya; Carmella; Tamina; Lana; Liv Morgan; Sarah Logan, Becky Lynch; Asuka; Sasha Banks; Bayley; Sonya Deville; Mandy Rose; Mickie James; Nia Jax; Alicia Fox; and Dana Brooke.

What other matches are there? The Universal championship will be defended in a triple threat, as champ Brock Lesnar faces Braun Strowman and Kane. The WWE World Heavyweight championship will also be defended, as AJ Styles puts the title on the line against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a 2-on-1 handicap match. The SmackDown Tag Team championships will see champs The Usos defend against Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin in a Best 2 out of 3 Falls match, while the Raw Tag Team titles will be up for grabs as Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan defend against Sheamus and Cesaro.

Who are the favorites to win? Well, it depends who comes out of the Royal Rumble as champs, right? If Brock walks out of the Rumble with the Universal title, then there’s a looming showdown between him and Roman Reigns, as both men are the only Superstars who defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania. This could be the final showdown to see which man is truly the best in the WWE. Of course, John Cena is always a favorite to pull out the win, and he’s already won this match twice before.

However, if AJ Styles survives the Rumble (or he regains his title by the time for WrestleMania) there’s a possible dream match between “The Phenomenal One” and Shinsuke Nakamura. Shinsuke and AJ had a deep-heated rivalry when they both competed over in Japan, prior to their joining the WWE. There’s no clear winner for the men, which makes it exciting.

On the women’s side, it’s also just as wide-open. Auska remains undefeated, so she’s viewed as the heavy favorite to survive the match. But, it could be Sasha Banks looking to challenge Alexa Bliss, or Becky Lynch up against her “Tea-generation X” friend (and SmackDown women’s champion) Charlotte Flair.

HollywoodLife.com will have coverage of the event, so come back here to get all the details on who won, who returned and who’s going to WrestleMania!

Are you excited for the Royal Rumble, HollywoodLifers?