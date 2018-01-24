Flavor Flav Gets Viciously Attacked In Las Vegas Casino — Watch Scary Video

This is terrifying! Rapper Flavor Flav was the victim of a vicious beat-down in a Vegas casino and we’ve got video of the horrific attack.

So scary! 58-year-old Flavor Flav was viciously attacked in the middle of a Las Vegas casino on Jan. 23 as a stranger pummeled him with violent punches right in front of a bunch of slot machines. TMZ obtained video of the beating where the rap icon is already on the ground and a man in a black t-shirt and pants is on top of him delivering some serious fists to Flav’s head and body. A burly guy who looks like he could be a bodyguard type is seen trying to pull the suspect off of Flav and yelling to “stop it.” He was able to get the dude off of Flav but even as the rapper tried to get back on his feet the suspect delivered another haymaker to his face, smacking him back to the ground.

Thank goodness someone came to his rescue as Flavor Flav is only 5’7″ and is pushing 60 and the force of the suspect’s attack was really vicious. Flav could have been seriously injured! The man who helped save the Flavor of Love reality star is seen pointing out the man who did the beat-down to security guards at the South Point Casino. Even as they’re trying to take him into custody, the man later identified as Ugandi Howard can be seen putting up a big fight with the burly guards so he was really in a mood!

TMZ reports that Flav told cops that Howard accused him of somehow disrespecting his mother and that’s when he came out swinging. “William Jonathan Drayton Jr., AKA Flavor Flav, was a victim of a battery at the South Point Casino on Tuesday, Jan. 23. The suspect, Ugandi Howard was cited and released. Flavor went to the hospital but did not have sustain any substantial injuries and was released. It is a misdemeanor battery so the suspect will have to go to court,” Officer Larry Hadfield of Las Vegas Police tells HollywoodLife.com. Sadly the troubled Public Enemy alum has an unlucky history in Sin City. In 2015 he was popped for DUI and marijuana possession in Las Vegas and back in 2012 he was arrested for assault and battery after allegedly pulling a knife and punching someone inside his Vegas home.

