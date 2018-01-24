Erykah Badu Defends Bill Cosby & Hitler In Explosive Interview & People Are Livid

Erykah Badu is being slammed on Twitter for saying she ‘loves’ what Bill Cosby has ‘done for the world.’ Oh, and she also thinks there was good in Hitler. Seriously.

An interview with Erykah Badu, 46, dropped on Vulture this morning, Jan. 24, and needless to say, it’s too early for this BS. Why? Well, because she thought it was a good idea to defend Bill Cosby, 80, and, wait for it… Adolf Hitler. If that’s already got your blood boiling, you aren’t alone. People on Twitter are savagely (and rightfully) slamming the singer for her problematic, and utterly ridiculous beliefs.

After being asked about the larger societal discussion of whether we can truly separate art from the artist, Erykah had this to say: “I would have to really think about it and know the facts in each of those situations before I made a judgment. Because I love Bill Cosby, and I love what he’s done for the world. But if he’s sick, why would I be angry with him? The people who got hurt, I feel so bad for them. I want them to feel better, too. But sick people do evil things; hurt people hurt people.” For the record, Cosby has been accused by more than 50 women of either rape, drug facilitated sexual assault, child sexual abuse, sexual battery, and/or sexual misconduct. So what he’s “done for the world” is absolutely despicable.

But that’s not all, folks! After saying that she can see all sides of an argument simultaneously, she added, “I’m a humanist. I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler.” The interviewer, David Marchese, then stepped in with a “Come again?” but she didn’t back down. “Yeah, I did. Hitler was a wonderful painter.” Face, meet palm. Somehow the interview continues past that point, and she even throws in, “I would never even want a group of white men who believe that the Confederate flag is worth saving to feel bad. That’s not how I operate.”

So yeah, people are pretty livid over these crazy comments. From disbelief, to anger, to extreme disappointment, Erykah managed to elicit a wide range of emotions from everyone who read this insane interview. Check out some of the responses below:

Erykah Badu said she sees the good in everyone. And hurt people, hurt people. Like Bill Cosby. And everyone has some good in them, even Hitler did pic.twitter.com/BqYtXtMmOS — Cookie Stackhouse (@reaganschmagan) January 24, 2018

Erykah Badu should Erykah Badon’t share any more though about Bill Cosby. We all know where her politics are with regards to R.Kelly, and how girls need longer skirts. An apologist for rape culture. — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) January 24, 2018

The fuck Erykah Badu taking about she feels bad for XXXTortilla, Bill Cosby and whoever else!? — BIG MAMA. (@HUMonTHESE) January 24, 2018

That’s it. I’m done. Throw Erykah Badu away. — What Ima visit? Sticks!? (@NotoriousH_I_M_) January 24, 2018

Erykah Badu is what happens when you leave a pisces unchecked — Joash (@Joashaha) January 24, 2018

I nope’d my way right out of that Erykah Badu interview. I’m tryna have a morning free of nonsense. — trumeau (@nakricha) January 24, 2018

tbh i was done trusting erykah badu when she said that shit about how girls should wear long skirts to school because it's "natural" for grown ass men to be attracted to CHILDREN. https://t.co/GkV2FYqjCO — flan de coco (@e_ame) January 24, 2018

Erykah Badu: I’m a humanist. I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler. Journalist: Come again? Erykah Badu: Yeah, I did. Hitler was a wonderful painter. This interview is something else. 😒 https://t.co/UfPrlS5Qsu — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) January 24, 2018

Erykah Badu, when you say you can see good in Hitler, just remember something… in your mind, that might seem like a real smart and nuanced point. To Holocaust survivors and their ancestors, it’s a kick in the teeth and an unnecessarily offensive thing to say. — Joshua Zitser (@mrjoshz) January 24, 2018

You know, this Erykah Badu interview was just making me wince and nothing more until I got to the bit where she said that she saw good in Hitler and called him a wonderful artist. Ma'am… https://t.co/MXaf85MQ02 — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) January 24, 2018

😳😳 RT @TheJazzyBelle: Read that entire vulture interview twice and I just… LORDT. Erykah Badu told a JEWISH JOURNALIST she saw good in Hitler. pic.twitter.com/ZcmypLByX4 — FAIR WIND (@ykesha2001) January 24, 2018

