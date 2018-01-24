Elton John Retiring: Legendary Singer Announces 300-Date Farewell Tour: See Dates
The bitch is back, but not for long. Elton John made a bittersweet announcement before the Grammys, saying he will retire after embarking on his final world tour.
Sad, but true — The Rocket Man is get to hang up his platform shoes, at least from touring. In a press conference on Jan. 24th, Elton John, 70, announced to his fans worldwide that he will be touring just one more time before retiring from the road. “It’s a way to say thank you and to go out with a bang,” he said. Elton announced the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, a three-year global curtain call that will start in September. After performing two songs – “Tiny Dancer” and “I’m Still Standing” – he finally let the hammer drop and let everyone know that it’s time to hang up the fabulous glasses and his sequined-coats. “My priorities are my husband, my children and my family. I’ve been touring since I was 17…I’ve had a good run.”
The 300-date tour promises to be the “most produced, fantastic show I’ve ever done,” Elton said. This isn’t the first time that Elton has said good-bye, as he told a crowd during a 1977 show in London that it was his last live performance. There’s a lot more to me than playing on the road and this is the last one I’m going to do,” he said, per Rolling Stone. He was back performing two years later. Yet, it seems like this is for real.
The announcement comes on the heels of a rough 2017 for Elton. Last year, the man who’s sold over 200 million records worldwide, was forced to cancel 9 shows in Las Vegas and California after he contracted a bacterial infection in South America while on tour. At the time, things looked positively grim for Elton, as his management said the “potentially deadly” infection forced him to spend two nights in intensive care last April. However, despite the frightening health scare, he was able to perform 87 shows last year, which is nothing to scoff at. (What are you going to be doing when you’re 70 years old?) Meanwhile, Elton will be celebrating through the weekend, hitting the Grammys stage on Jan. 28th for highly-anticipated duet with Miley Cyrus. Soon after, he’ll be honored at a Grammy Salutes Concert in his honor, with performances by Miley, Kesha, Little Big Town, Sam Smith, and more!
“Tickets for initial shows listed below go on sale to the general public beginning February 2 at 10 a.m. local. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com. ,” the singer said in a statement. “American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in advance in North America beginning Thursday January 25 at 10 a.m. local time, through Monday January 29 at 10 p.m. local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will also be available for sale starting Thursday January 25 at 10 a.m. local time. These exclusive offers can include premium tickets, on-stage photo opportunities at Elton John’s piano, backstage tours, limited-edition lithographs, custom merchandise and much more.”
September 2018
8 September Allentown, PA – PPL Center
11 September Philadelphia, PA – The Wells Fargo Center
12 September Philadelphia, PA- The Wells Fargo Center
15 September Buffalo, NY- KeyBank Center
16 September University Park, – PA Bryce Jordan Center
19 September Hartford, CT – XL Center
21 September Washington DC – Capital One Arena
22 September Washington DC – Capital One Arena
25 September Toronto, ON Air – Canada Centre
26 September Toronto, ON Air – Canada Centre
28 September Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
29 September Québec City, QC – Videotron Centre
October 2018
4 October Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
6 October Boston, MA – TD Garden
10 October Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
12 October Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
15 October Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
18 October New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
19 October New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
23 October Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
24 October Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
26 October Chicago, IL – United Center
27 October Chicago, IL – United Center
30 October St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center
November 2018
2 November Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
3 November Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
8 November New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
23 November Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
24 November Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
27 November Orlando, FL – Amway Center
28 November Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
30 November Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
December 2018
1 December Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
4 December Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
6 December New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
8 December Houston, TX – Toyota Center
9 December Houston, TX – Toyota Center
12 December San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
14 December Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
15 December Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
January 2019
11 January Boise, ID – Taco Bell Arena
12 January Portland, OR – Moda Center
15 January Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
16 January Sacramento, CA – Golden1 Center
18 January Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
19 January San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
22 January Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
23 January Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
26 January Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
29 January San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center
February 2019
7 February Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Sadly, this is the second retirement announcement this week of a musical legend. Earlier in the week, Neil Diamond also announced that he would be retiring from touring, while revealing the upsetting news that he’s battling with Parkinson’s Disease.
