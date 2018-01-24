Drake Takes Bromance With LeBron James To Next Level: A Song About NBA Star Is Coming

Drake’s ready to put a new spin on his music by putting together a song all about LeBron James’ recent 30, 000 NBA points! See the rapper talk about his plans here!

Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James, 33, is at the height of success with his basketball career and his strong friendship with Drake, 31, is right up there with it! LeBron scored a record-breaking 30,000 points against the San Antonio Spurs on the night of Jan. 23, making him the youngest player in NBA history to do so and Drake is celebrating his friend’s amazing feat by doing what he does best: writing a song about it! Drizzy congratulated his close friend in a video posted on Twitter through LeBron’s own video company, The Uninterrupted. “Seems like every time we look up, you’re setting another milestone or breaking another record and I always tell you that you’re one of the most inspirational people in my life,” Drake said in the video. “Every time you do something like this I always try to get in the studio and make the song that would go with the moment.” Talk about inspiration! The rapper also pulled out a very expensive bottle of 1961 Petrus wine in the vid before dropping it on the floor. Despite the seemingly intentional mishap, Drake continued to let LeBron know he was “excited to go to work tonight.”

Drake’s was just one of many congratulatory videos for LeBron. The other stars who showed their enthusiastic support for the sportsman included Kevin Hart, 38, Jamie Foxx, 50, and even basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, 45. Drake’s song idea is not too much of a surprise considering he has a long history with his buddy LeBron. The two teamed up to executive produce the 2017 documentary, The Carter Effect, which was about the career of NBA star Vince Carter, 40.

Drake’s new song announcement comes just after he surprised his fans and the music world by releasing two new songs, “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity.” The tracks are pretty personal and talk about many things that happened in the hip hop star’s life since his last release, including losing Jennifer Lopez and his sweep at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

“Every time we look up you’re setting another milestone or breaking another record…” — @Drake #30KandKlimbing pic.twitter.com/zYuvbQTRRw — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) January 24, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Drake and LeBron James’ bromance? Let us know!