Cher Lloyd Pregnant: ‘X Factor’ Alum Expecting 1st Child — See Adorable Baby Bump Pic

Congrats to Cher Lloyd, 24, and her husband Craig Monk! The singer announced on Jan. 24 via Instagram that she’s pregnant with her first child, and she couldn’t be more “thrilled.” On top of that, Cher revealed her first baby bump photo to fans, and she’s definitely a glowing mama-to-be! Her and Craig’s little one is expected to arrive this May. Click here to see pics of celebs revealing their bare baby bumps.

“I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!!” Cher shared with her fans in her lengthy social media post. “I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love.” In the black-and-white photo, the expectant mom wears a fitted tank top that clearly shows off her bun in the oven. Her right hand is gently placed on top of her belly as she looks down lovingly at it. SO precious!

In her post, Cher also addressed her recent absence from the public eye, revealing not only is she pregnant, but she has tons of new music coming soon! “I’m so happy to announce that I now have a collection of amazing new songs (that I cannot wait to share with you all!),” she wrote. “Thank you all for being so patient, as you now know, I’ve been a busy little bee but I promise it’ll be worth the wait!”

Cher appeared on the seventh season of The X Factor back in 2010, and ended up finishing fourth on the show. She kicked off her solo career with the single “Swagger Jagger” and debut album Sticks and Stones. However, she hasn’t released any new music since 2014’s “Sorry I’m Late.” Cher and Craig tied the knot in 2013. “I’m excited for all that 2018 has in store for me and I can’t wait to see you all very soon!” Cher ended her post. Congrats again, you two!

