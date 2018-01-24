25 Stars Who Openly Admit Having Plastic Surgery: Kourtney Kardashian, Britney Spears & More

Botox, and boob jobs, and face lifts, oh my! Celebrities are not all born perfect, and many have openly admitted to getting work done. See WHO below!

A ton of Hollywood celebrities have gotten plastic surgery and injectables like filler or Botox, and some of them are brave enough to admit it! These days, it’s easy to tell, in some cases, so we love that they are being open and honest about going under the knife! Huge stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Britney Spears, Anna Faris, Kris Jenner and many more have all admitted to getting something tweaked.

Of course, Botox is a huge celeb trend. Robin Wright admitted to the Telegraph, “Everybody f–king does it. I suppose I can’t say ‘everybody’ because I don’t know for sure, but come on… It’s just the tiniest sprinkle of Botox twice a year. I think most women do 10 units, but that freezes the face and you can’t move it. This is just one unit, and it’s just sprinkled here and there to take the edge off…Perhaps it’s not wise to put that in a magazine? But I ain’t hiding anything.” Kelly Ripa is also open about getting Botox in her face and her arm pits, which helps curb excessive sweating. Fillers are also very common. Britney Spears told InStyle: “I’ve had lip injections before,” and we all know Kylie Jenner finally ‘fessed up after what felt like years of denying it.

Boob jobs are also huge, with Anna Faris, Kelly Rowland, Kourtney Kardashian, Kaley Cuoco and many more admitting to enhancing their assets. Chrissy Teigen admitted to Refinery29 she had Lipo: “I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things. It’s a big secret, but I don’t care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it’s back though, so now I’ve gotta pay for [liposuction] again. It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly.”

