Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Giving Kylie A $50K Push Present To Get Plastic Surgery After Birth

Will Kylie Jenner get plastic surgery after giving birth? A new report claims Caitlyn Jenner is gifting her $50,000 for a ‘full mommy makeover’ as a push present.

Kylie Jenner, 20, has been keeping her baby bump under wraps (literally), but after giving birth, she might emerge looking just like her pre-pregnancy self. That is, with the help of a possible gift from Caitlyn Jenner, 68, who is reportedly going to give her daughter a $50,000 coupon for plastic surgery as a push present. “Ever since Caitlyn transitioned, the only thing they have in common is makeup and cosmetic procedures, so this gift is Caitlyn’s warped way of bonding,” a source close to Kylie told Star magazine. “She’s promised Kylie that she would pay for a full mommy makeover: tummy tuck, breast lift and as much liposuction as she wants!” However, don’t hold your breath for this to actually happen. A rep for Caitlyn tells HollywoodLife.com that this isn’t true.

The 20-year-old is due to give birth in February, but we haven’t seen much of her baby bump throughout her pregnancy (unless you count those leaked pics from September). She starred in a Calvin Klein ad campaign with her sisters, including an already pregnant Khloe Kardashian, and while Koko flaunted her tummy in a bra and underwear, Kylie managed to keep her stomach hidden with the strategic placing of props and blankets.

Kylie is seemingly making it through her entire pregnancy without the public ever seeing her look any different than her pre-pregnant self. Not that that’s a bad thing. As we’ve previously reported, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been having trouble with accepting her changing body. “Her body is changing and she’s very self-conscious about it,” a source close to the star shared with People in November. “She’s always been insecure that she’s not as curvy or pretty as her sisters.” We don’t think the youngest KarJenner sister has anything to worry about, but the relationship people have with their own bodies tends to be complicated, and Kylie’s feelings about her own stomach are entirely valid.

