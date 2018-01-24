Brett Young Reveals His Plans For A New Album Later This Year: ‘I’m Super Excited For 2018’
In case you didn’t know, Brett Young really is as charming, sensitive & thoughtful as think he is through his romantic, and sometimes heartbreaking lyrics. The country superstar talked to HollywoodLife about his helluva 2017 and all that’s in store for 2018!
Have mercy! Brett Young is athletic, sexy, taps into his emotions and oh, yeah, did we mention he has the voice of an angel? The 36-year-old California-native is making waves in the world of country music with his top-charting hits, including “Like I Loved You,” “In Case You Didn’t Know” and “Mercy.” 2017 was a huge year for Brett, not only with his numerous No. 1 hits, but also his first headlining tour, and going out on the road with Thomas Rhett! Now, he’s ready to make 2018 even bigger. He just recently met and performed with his greatest inspiration, Gavin DeGraw, whose hit “Chariot” inspired Brett to explore a career in music, so we’d say he’s on track to making this year his best. With a new album on the horizon and a huge, ever-growing fanbase, the athlete-turned-country music superstar spoke to HollywoodLife.com about his plans for 2018!
HollywoodLife: Almost a year ago, “In Case You Didn’t Know” was released and soon after was a number one hit. How does that feel? Did that song exceed your expectations?
Brett Young: I never would have imagined this song would take off the way it did. As an artist, it’s really rewarding to see fans connect with your songs such a big way.
HollywoodLifers, you must be on the look out for Brett Young’s album, that will be out this year, and click here to find out if Brett will be coming to a city near you, so you can be serenaded by his gorgeous vocals!