Brett Young Reveals His Plans For A New Album Later This Year: ‘I’m Super Excited For 2018’

Brett Young really is as charming, sensitive & thoughtful as think he is through his romantic, and sometimes heartbreaking lyrics. The country superstar talked to HollywoodLife about his helluva 2017 and all that's in store for 2018!

Have mercy! Brett Young is athletic, sexy, taps into his emotions and oh, yeah, did we mention he has the voice of an angel? The 36-year-old California-native is making waves in the world of country music with his top-charting hits, including “Like I Loved You,” “In Case You Didn’t Know” and “Mercy.” 2017 was a huge year for Brett, not only with his numerous No. 1 hits, but also his first headlining tour, and going out on the road with Thomas Rhett! Now, he’s ready to make 2018 even bigger. He just recently met and performed with his greatest inspiration, Gavin DeGraw, whose hit “Chariot” inspired Brett to explore a career in music, so we’d say he’s on track to making this year his best. With a new album on the horizon and a huge, ever-growing fanbase, the athlete-turned-country music superstar spoke to HollywoodLife.com about his plans for 2018!

HollywoodLife: Almost a year ago, “In Case You Didn’t Know” was released and soon after was a number one hit. How does that feel? Did that song exceed your expectations?

Brett Young: I never would have imagined this song would take off the way it did. As an artist, it’s really rewarding to see fans connect with your songs such a big way.

HollywoodLife: Your most recent, No. 1 single, “Like I Loved You” is so heart-wrenching. What’s the story behind that song?

Brett Young: Everyone has experienced the sting of heartbreak and rejection at some point, but when the person who breaks up with you says they still want to be friends, that’s like rubbing salt in the wound. Absolutely nobody wants to hear those words; it’s basically like telling someone they’re easy to get over and you never cared that much in the first place. I think a lot of people can relate to this one.

HollywoodLife: Your songs are so raw and honest. What do you want your fans to take away from the lyrics and feelings you lay out for them in your songs?

Brett Young: I write a lot from personal experience, and I think honesty and vulnerability in lyrics are what really make the songs connect with people on a deeper level. A lot of us have experienced similar joys and pains – so I think honest music is just always going to resonate.

HollywoodLife: You planned to be a professional athlete and got injured, which lead to you picking up songwriting and singing. When you started songwriting, when was the moment you knew you wanted to make it into a career and it wasn’t just a hobby?

Brett Young: I turned to music as an outlet after my baseball career ended with that elbow injury. It was a really difficult time for me, but music was such a great outlet, and my friends and family were incredibly supportive. The more often I wrote, the more I fell in love with it and realized it was something I wanted to keep doing. I wrote for years in LA before I decided to make the big move to Nashville, and I’m so glad I did.

HollywoodLife: What can we expect from you in 2018?

Brett Young: I’m working on a new album that’ll come out later this year, and I’m going to be : I’m working on a new album that’ll come out later this year, and I’m going to be out on the road with Thomas Rhett and have some other fun things in store! 2017 was unbelievable, and I had so many incredible firsts, but I’m super excited about 2018!

