Diane is willing to do whatever it takes to protect her son. In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the new episode of ‘Beyond,’ Diane tries to rekindle her relationship with Pastor Ian.

Diane (Romy Rosemont) meets with Pastor Ian (Chad Willett) to try and worm her way back into his life. In the season 2 premiere, Agent Borden asked Diane to “keep the lines of communication open” between her and Pastor Ian, so they could find out more about Helping Hands. Agent Borden implied Diane should rekindle her relationship with Pastor Ian, even though she’s back together with Tom (Michael McGrady). Well, with Holden’s safety on the line, Diane knows what she has to do.

“I miss you,” Diane tells Pastor Ian in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of Beyond. Pastor Ian says he misses her, too. “Can we just hit the reset button?” Diane asks him. Pastor Ian seems very open to that idea. Hopefully Diane doesn’t get caught in a lie!

Also in the Jan. 25 episode, Holden (Burkely Duffield) continues to be plagued by disturbing nightmares and finds it harder to control his powers at work. Luke (Jonathan Whitesell)finds himself in danger of falling back into a bad habit, while Jeff (Jeff Pierre) is furious when he learns Pastor Ian and Helping Hands are trying to get close to Christine (Parveen Kaur). A mysterious coma patient in Argentina named Diego awakens a changed man. Beyond season 2 is heating up big time. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Burkely about season 2, and he said the characters will find themselves in “dangerous circumstances” as the Realm begins to push into the real world. The show airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform. Stay tuned for more Beyond scoop!

