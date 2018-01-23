Tristan Thompson Would Join Clippers ‘In A Heartbeat’ If It Gets Him Closer To Khloe Kardashian

Could Tristan Thompson be traded to the LA Clippers?! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why this would be a dream come true for him.

If you haven’t already heard, Los Angeles might soon become NBA player Tristan Thompson’s new home! Although Tristan is currently signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, there have been some rumors claiming he may get traded to the LA Clippers. This would be ideal for Tristan, especially since he could spend more time with his pregnant girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, 33. “In a perfect world he would love to go to the Clippers or the Kings because he would be in California, and close to Khloe when she is out there, but they currently make it work while he is in Cleveland. So, if he were traded anywhere from Miami to Minnesota he knows that he would be able to make it work with Khloe,” a source close to Tristan tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“A different team and different location will not deter their relationship one bit. They are ride or die for each other and she will join him where ever he ends up going. But of course, would he want to go to LA? In a heartbeat,” the source continued. It’s no secret that distance isn’t a problem for Khloe and Tristan. She was recently spotted at his basketball game in Cleveland on Jan. 16. She looked as cute as ever supporting her man in black duster, and a burgundy Cavaliers inspired hat.

We aren’t certain how soon the Cavaliers will make their decision, but the with the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaching on Feb. 8, we can assume it’ll be soon! Wherever Tristan ends up, we are sure he’ll be happy, and he and Khloe will make it work.

