‘The Bachelor’: Krystal Stirs The Pot, But Still Gets A Rose From Arie & Viewers Are PISSED

Krystal is TOTALLY the villain on season 22 of ‘The Bachelor’ and earned the title even more on Jan. 22. She was awful to her fellow contestants yet still got a rose from Arie Luyendyk and fans are furious.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. has proven to be one of the more dull Bachelors in the show’s franchise, so its been up to the ladies to stir things up plot-wise in season 22. Fitness trainer Krystal, 29, has been overly aggressive all season in getting the 36-year-old former race car driver’s attention while pissing off the other women in the house. She brought things to a boil on the Jan. 22 episode when she spent the entire show whining and complaining about not getting enough time with him. In the end she got it by sheer forcefulness, dragging him aside for the only one-on-one time of the night and saved herself by getting a rose. But damn fans are pissed off at how she handled herself.

Krystal griped about not getting enough time with Arie on their group date then moaned directly to him that she she felt “ostracized” by Caroline and Tia. She told him that the women were “threatened” and “insecure” about her presence and later she had it out with the ladies about it. Tia told her to “stop playing the victim” and went to Arie to cry about how the Krystal drama was taking away from their own romance. In the end, Tia got the group date rose — THANK GOODNESS — and viewers were left hoping that Arie had finally seen through Krystal and was going to dump her.

Once again Krystal’s aggressiveness couldn’t be counted out. All of the ladies were in shock as it was announced there wasn’t going to be a cocktail party and that meant no one on one time with the hunky realtor. Arie had already made up his mind about who he wanted to keep and let go, so it was straight to the rose ceremony with the pretty blonde fearing she was on the chopping block. In front of EVERYONE Krystal brazenly pulled Arie aside before the rose ceremony got underway to plead her case as to why he needed to keep her around. “Wait. I’m sorry. Can I just have a quick moment of your time,” she said and off they went.

The other ladies were FUMING about the move as it was so desperate and insecure, and they were right. Once again Krystal pleaded to Arie that she was being mean-girled by Tia and Caroline in hopes that she wouldn’t be sent packing. In the end the rest of the ladies were pretty sure Krystal was toast…until the very last rose, which Arie gave to Krystal. Her last minute appeal worked and he ended up sending Caroline home instead! What was he thinking??!?!

Fans are NOT happy about how Krystal’s baller move worked out:

Krystal over Caroline, you have got to be kidding me?!?!? #TheBachelor — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) January 23, 2018

I took last seasons girls for granted. I thought I hated Corrine. I obviously didn’t know how bad life could be with Krystal #TheBachelor — Megan Miller (@MegMill18) January 23, 2018

We all thought we'd hate Chelsea and then Krystal's like hold my rose #TheBachelor — Aubrey (@AhbrieSmith) January 23, 2018

Idk who the world hates more right now: Tom Brady or Krystal #TheBachelor — Kyle Dexter (@_dex_34) January 23, 2018

Krystal: “it’s hard for me to be myself without intimidating the other girls because I come across as flawless, so I’m just proud of how I overcame those obstacles” STFU KRYSTAL YOURE SO FAKE #TheBachelor — HMB (@OhHaaaaylNah) January 23, 2018

Krystal is so secure that she tells people she's secure. #TheBachelor — Jared Freid (@jtrain56) January 23, 2018

Between Bekah and Krystal both staying, I’m beginning to think Arie isn’t the brightest crayon in the box!#TheBachelor — Amy Mockbee (@freedomlove115) January 23, 2018

see ladies….there’s 1 of Krystal…14 of yall….JUMP HER. #thebachelor — Diggy Moreland (@diggymoreland) January 23, 2018

HollywoodLifers, do you think Arie should have kept Caroline and dumped Krystal?