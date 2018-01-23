Oscar Nominations Live Stream: Watch The 2018 Announcement Online

And the nominees are… about to be announced! The 90th Academy Award nominations will take place at 8:22 AM EST, so tune in to see which film and stars got nominated.

It’s almost time for the biggest night in Hollywood: the 2018 Academy Awards! Before a single Oscar can be handed out, they need to announce the nominees! The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will unveil their picks on Jan. 23 at 8:22 AM, live streaming the event for all to see – for free! Tiffany Haddish, 38, of Girls’ Trip and Andy Serkis, 58, (of Lord Of The Rings, Black Panther, and every other movie with motion capture) will be on hand to announce the nominees, according to Time magazine.

Of course, just like the Oscars ceremony itself, the nominations are full of pomp and circumstance. Instead of just naming all the nominees at once, they’re going to break up the nominations ceremony in two parts. The first part will appear on Oscars.com, Oscar.org, the Academy’s digital platforms and on TV via local broadcasters. At 8:22 AM EST / 5:22 AM PST, the nominees will be announced in the following categories (listed here in no particular order): Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects. This segment will have pre-taped category introductions.

So, if you’re all about those categories, get up early to see who will get a chance to take home a prestigious Oscar statuette. The second half will begin at 8:38 AM ET, according to Time, which will then reveal the nominees in the following categories (listed here in no particular order): Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Feature Film, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Original Song, Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Original Screenplay.

HollywoodLife.com will have a full list of the nominations when they’re announced. Will Gary Oldman, fresh off his Golden Globe and SAG Awards, get an Oscar nod? After a year that saw The Shape Of Water, The Post, Three Billboards Outside, Missouri, and Dunkirk dazzled audiences, which movies will get nominated for Best Picture? Will Jimmy Kimmel, 50, who is back as host, make any jokes about President Donald Trump, 71? The ceremony takes place on March 4 at 8:00 PM ET. Wow. It seems so far away.

Are you excited to see who got an Oscar nod, HollywoodLifers?