National Pie Day: Where You Can Get Free Slices — Plus, More Deals & Discounts

It’s National Pie Day (not to be confused with Pi Day, which falls in March) and we’ve rounded up the best deals and freebies that you can get today only. Here’s where to find the most amazing discounts today, Jan. 23!

First, Bakers Square is offering $2 off any whole pie through January 23. Offer is only valid when you order in restaurant. Try the European Truffle, Lemon Supreme, Harvest Pumpkin, Coconut Cream, Peach, French Silk and more!

Join the Black Angus Steakhouse Prime Club to get a free dessert — their famous sky-high mud pie is not to be missed! The decadent dessert features fudge-swirled mocha almond ice cream and a chocolate cookie crumb crust.

Bob Evans is offering a free slice of pie with any adult entree purchase today only.

You can get a free slice of pie when you join the Coco’s Bakery Restaurant eClub.

Customers can buy a whole pie for just $6.99 on January 23 only at Country Buffet with this coupon.

Get a free slice of pie with any menu item purchase on January 23 at all 16 Grand Traverse Pie locations.

At Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery, you can get a free slice of pie with the purchase of an entree!

Everyone gets a free slice of mile high pie at Norma’s Café locations today only!

Every Monday from 11:00 AM — 9:00 PM, you can get a free slice of Perkins pie when you purchase an entree as part of their Pie Society Monday deal.

Celebrate National Pie Day at Village Inn with $2 off any whole pie through January 23. Try the Triple Berry, French Silk or Lemon Supreme!

Jennie Garth’s wicked good pies from Wicked Good Cupcakes ship free.

Finally, you can enter to win a free pie from Holland’s by following them on Twitter:

It's #NationalPieDay! So to celebrate we're giving YOU the chance to #win a selection of our famous pies. Just follow and RT us! 😁 pic.twitter.com/lut1PW01xZ — Holland's (@HollandsPies) January 23, 2018

