‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ Review: Dylan O’Brien Anchors A Thrilling Final Chapter

‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ is the final movie in the ‘Maze Runner’ trilogy, and the film is by far the best of the three. What a way to go out on top!

Maze Runner: The Death Cure pulls out all the stops for its final installment. The first 10 minutes sets the pace for the movie with an incredible and exhilarating action sequence involving Thomas, Newt, Jorge, Brenda, and more. The group is on a mission to save one of their own, Minho, who’s been taken by WCKD. This quest takes Thomas and his friends on a long, hard journey that bring them face-to-face with people they thought they’d left behind, new characters, and devastating consequences.

There’s a lot going on in The Death Cure, but the film manages to keep your attention the entire time. That’s thanks to solid performances by the actors we’ve seen grow up over the past three movies. Dylan O’Brien, who was seriously injured on set in March 2017, proves yet again why he is one of the best young actors in Hollywood. Thomas and Newt’s relationship in The Death Cure is at the forefront of the film. Dylan and Thomas Brodie-Sangster are at their best in these emotional scenes. Kaya Scodelario’s performance is much more subtle, since Teresa’s conflict is mostly an internal struggle, but she really shines in the film. The movie also features Walton Goggins, who is nearly unrecognizable as Lawrence, a nose-less borderline-crank. As usual, Walton chews up every scene he’s in. Aidan Gillen, who plays Janson, is doing what he does best: playing a villain.

The Maze Runner: The Death Cure isn’t afraid to make you cry, either. The movie, based on James Dashner’s third novel in his Maze Runner series, includes major character twists that will leave your jaw on the floor if you haven’t read the books. There are also some surprises for fans who’ve been on this journey from the very beginning. This movie has so much heart, and the friendships take center stage over a lot of the action. Maze Runner: The Death Cure is the heart-stopping, emotional conclusion that fans have been waiting for, so you better strap in, because this movie doesn’t hold back.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure will be in theaters everywhere Jan. 26.

