Laverne Cox Makes History As First Trans Woman On The Cover Of ‘Cosmopolitan’ — See Stunning Pic
Yes! Laverne Cox is the face of Cosmopolitan South Africa’s #SayYesToLove issue. See her gorgeous cover for the mag and read her inspiring message here.
Laverne Cox, 45, is Cosmopolitan‘s first transgender cover star, and she’s taking the opportunity to give her advice to readers everywhere. “Trans women deserve to be loved out in the open and in the light,” the Orange Is the New Black star said in a rapid-fire quiz interview on Twitter. “Let go of fear and live a fun, fearless life. If I can do it, you can do it.” See Laverne’s incredible cover for Cosmopolitan South Africa‘s February 2018 issue below!
“As a black transgender woman, I’ve often been kept a secret by the men I’ve dated,” Laverne also said when asked about the most romantic thing anyone’s ever done for her. “So, when my ex-boyfriend introduced me to his dad, and invited me to spend Hanukkah with him and his family, it was the most special thing ever.” She also admitted she’d love to be stuck in an elevator with Oprah Winfrey, and that Drake is her celebrity crush!
As for the photo shoot itself, Laverne rocks a black one-shoulder bodysuit for the cover, and a silvery, cleavage-baring bodysuit in other images. So gorgeous! See more of Laverne Cox’s best pics here.
I am so honored and proud to cover the February issue of @cosmopolitansa @Regranned from @cosmopolitansa – Say WHAT? #SayYesToLove 🏳️🌈 And this month's issue is filled with it! 💖 In this South Africa exclusive @lavernecox stars as COSMO's first ever openly trans cover girl! Ain't I a woman? Yes you are and we 💞 you. ALSO, #LGBTQI+ allies and activists on Love in 2018 💝 You don't want to miss this one! #COSMOxLaverne #COSMOFebruary #TransIsBeautiful ⭐️ click on the link in my bio to get your copy of this very special issue.
It's not my first #CosmoQuiz but it's the first one I've taken on camera for @cosmopolitansa. 42 years ago this month @iambeverlyjohnson became the first black woman to appear on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine. Thanks Ms. Johnson for paving the way for all of the black women who have followed you over the years on Cosmo covers. Thanks to trans models like @leat @andrejapejic @harinef @valentts @geenarocero @therealtraceyafrica and more who are changing beauty standards and breaking barriers for trans folks on the covers of fashion magazine's all over the world. 🌸✨⚡️ #COSMOxLaverne #TransIsBeautiful ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 – #regrann
