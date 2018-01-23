Kardashian Photoshop Fail: Fans Slam Calvin Klein Ad, Insisting That Kim Looks ‘Like An Alien’

Oh no! Fans are slamming Kim Kardashian for looking unrecognizable in her Calvin Klein ad! See the angry tweets here.

Kim Kardashian, is that you? After seeing her 2018 Calvin Klein campaign with her sisters, fans are insisting it was heavily photo shopped! Some even accused Kim of looking unreal! “I’m certainly not a hater because I loooove the Kardashians. But the Photoshop on this picture is ridiculous. And I don’t mean Kylie. Why does Kim look like an actual alien? That’s not how she really looks,” a user tweeted on Jan. 22. Other fans even suggested that it wasn’t Kim at all! Yikes!

Kim’s Photoshop fail wasn’t the only issue fans had with the photo. Kylie also disappointed fans by hiding her “bump” with a blanket. “#calvinklien ad- they can photoshop @KimKardashian enough to make us question whether it’s really her, but they can’t photoshop @KylieJenner bump out, she has to wear a duvet A DUVET,” one fan said angrily. How convenient! If Kylie was trying to hide her belly, covering it in the ad has only fueled speculation.

Nevertheless, seeing Kylie is cause for celebration since we don’t get to see much of her these days! As we reported earlier, Kim Kardashian allegedly persuaded Kylie into being a part of the sister ad despite her pregnancy insecurities. The shoot also took place earlier in her pregnancy, which would make sense because Khloe Kardashian, 33, who is also pregnant, is barely showing.

Kim looks different — Tenisha Kardashian Jenner (@Tenisha_scott) January 22, 2018

Okay i see ken, kourt & ky …. but where the hell is kim & khloe??? Can someone tell mr. Klein thats that's not what they look like 🤦🏽 — Renia Anderson (@lovleeytaay) January 22, 2018

Why are all the Calvin Klein Kardashian photos really bad photoshop — mariah curry (@_murisa) January 22, 2018

Everyone is so concerned about if Kylie is hiding her belly or not but I’m more concerned why Kim looks nothing like Kim lol. — idk (@Hannah20555) January 23, 2018

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim Kardashian’s Calvin Klein ad is overly edited? Let us know your thoughts below!