Kim Kardashian Proves She’s A Cardi B Fan With Some Major Instagram Stalking

Pretty much the entire world is obsessed with Cardi B’s Instagram, and Kim Kardashian is no different! Check out the love she gave the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper.

Is Kim Kardashian, 37, Cardi B‘s biggest stan? Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that while the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t following Cardi, 25, on Instagram yet, she went out of her way to comment on one of Cardi’s photos! Check it out below.

Cardi shared a pic of herself performing at Calibash at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA on Jan. 20, and the rapper looked stunning in a dusty pink Dolce & Gabbana dress. Well, Kim K thought so, too! “So pretty,” the mom of three wrote. Kim’s comment has garnered more than 17,000 likes since Jan. 22, and a huge chain of entertaining comments. Not that we’re surprised! See Cardi B’s hottest pics here.

But before all of that, Cardi risked a wardrobe malfunction as she perform “La Modelo” at the big event. She had to hold her hand over her crotch area the entire time because the dress was so sheer! Cardi even acknowledged the mishap. “Last night was LIT !!! Even thoo i realize my dress was see through and i realize last minute,” Cardi wrote on Instagram after the evening, which also featured performances from Jennifer Lopez, 48, and French Montana, 33. Oh, well! She handled it like a pro, and Kim certainly didn’t notice anything was up.

Check out Cardi’s post and Kim’s comment below:

CRIMINAL A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Jan 21, 2018 at 9:04pm PST

