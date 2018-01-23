Kim Kardashian Feared Bonding Issues With Chicago Due To Surrogate: Were Worries Justified?
Before Baby Chicago arrived, Kim Kardashian was terrified she’d feel less connected to her 3rd child. So has she been struggling? HL found out exclusively!
Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, welcomed their third child, Chicago West, into the world last week via surrogate. And while Chi was born happy and healthy, having a surrogate was something that proved especially “difficult” for Kim. One of her biggest fears about surrogacy was that she wouldn’t be able to instantly bond with her child after someone else gave birth to her. Luckily, Kim has come to find out that she had nothing to worry about all along! In fact, the new mom and baby Chicago have been doing better than just ok since the newborn’s Jan. 15 birthdate.
Kim and Kanye are already the proud parents of four-year-old North West and Saint West, 2. And while North has been known to have jealousy issues with her brother, the new-baby transition has reportedly been going very well for the entire fam. “Kim wants to make sure North and Saint have a lot of extra attention and feel included as well,” a source close to Kimye told People magazine last week. “It’s a big deal for everyone to have a newborn in the family.” Very true. But it looks like things are going well so far, and we’re so glad!
