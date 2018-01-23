Kim Kardashian Feared Bonding Issues With Chicago Due To Surrogate: Were Worries Justified?

Before Baby Chicago arrived, Kim Kardashian was terrified she’d feel less connected to her 3rd child. So has she been struggling? HL found out exclusively!

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, welcomed their third child, Chicago West, into the world last week via surrogate. And while Chi was born happy and healthy, having a surrogate was something that proved especially “difficult” for Kim. One of her biggest fears about surrogacy was that she wouldn’t be able to instantly bond with her child after someone else gave birth to her. Luckily, Kim has come to find out that she had nothing to worry about all along! In fact, the new mom and baby Chicago have been doing better than just ok since the newborn’s Jan. 15 birthdate.

Kim had worried that she might struggle to bond with the baby having not gone through the pregnancy herself,” a source close to the Kardashians shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But, thankfully, she was totally wrong, and the second Kim laid eyes on Chicago her heart just totally melted.” Not only that, but Kim’s apparently been feeling great! had worried that she might struggle to bond with the baby having not gone through the pregnancy herself,” a source close to the Kardashians shared withEXCLUSIVELY. “But, thankfully, she was totally wrong, and the secondlaid eyes on Chicago her heart just totally melted.” Not only that, but Kim’s apparently been feeling great! Click here to see some of the cutest pics of the Kardashian-West fam “Kim ’s amazed at how much more energy she has this time round compared to previously,” our insider explained. “It’s shocking just how much of a toll pregnancy took on Kim ’s body. It’s definitely a plus to be able to focus all of her time and energy on being a mom, without having to worry about resting up and healing physically.” Above all though, she’s so happy she Kanye were able to expand their family. “Chicago has only been in the world for a few days, but Kim already can’t remember what life was like before,” our source said. Aw!

Kim and Kanye are already the proud parents of four-year-old North West and Saint West, 2. And while North has been known to have jealousy issues with her brother, the new-baby transition has reportedly been going very well for the entire fam. “Kim wants to make sure North and Saint have a lot of extra attention and feel included as well,” a source close to Kimye told People magazine last week. “It’s a big deal for everyone to have a newborn in the family.” Very true. But it looks like things are going well so far, and we’re so glad!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — did you think Kim had anything to worry about in terms of bonding with her baby?