Kim Kardashian Reveals Bare Booty & Chest In Soaking Wet See-Through Dress: Pics

Kim Kardashian is back at it doing sexy nearly-nude photo shoots. We’ve got the pics where she flashes her bare booty and breasts in a wet see-through dress.

Kim Kardashian, 37, may be a new mom to infant daughter Chicago West, but since a surrogate carried her child this time around the reality star has been able to keep her enviable curves without any baby weight. The MILF looking hotter than ever and is showing off EVERYTHING in a new photo shoot where she wore a soaking wet see through dress after a romp in the Pacific Ocean. Kimmy’s never shy about the world seeing her naked and that was the case in Malibu where the thin, wet later of fabric showed off her bare breasts in the front and her massive booty in the back. It was a chilly day yet she was all smiles as she was attended to by photographers and other members of the crew, completely comfortable with everyone on set getting such an eyeful. CLICK HERE FOR THE SEXY PICS OF KIM NEARLY NAKED ON THE BEACH.

The only thing Kim wore to protect any modesty was a creme thong to cover her lady bits in the front but boy oh boy did she give the cameras an eyeful of her massive behind. It may sound crazy, but it looks like her butt is actually bigger than ever even though the rest of the business mogul’s body is the slimmest and tightest it’s ever been. We want to know the secret to her power squats because her badonkadonk has taken on a life of its own.

There had been reports that Kim was “over” the big butt craze and wanted to downsize her rear and boy did she prove those stories wrong. Life & Style reported on Jan. 17 that Kim wanted a change now that everyone is going out and getting Brazilian butt lifts to copy her look, which she has always denied is the result of any procedures. “Kim isn’t pleased with the way her butt looks and isn’t feeling the huge butt trend anymore,” an insider told the publication. “That’s why she hasn’t been flaunting it as much on social media. She’s been talking about undergoing butt reduction surgery.” Well, she obviously hasn’t had any shrinkage to her backside because it’s looking more bountiful than ever in these pics!

HollywoodLifers, do you think this is the sexiest Kim has ever looked?