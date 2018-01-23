Khloe Kardashian’s Dreams Of Epic Baby Shower With Cavaliers Wives & GFs ‘In Limbo’

Khloe Kardashian has her heart set on hosting a special baby shower for fellow Cavaliers WAGs. But HL learned exclusively her plans are on hold for 1 major reason!

Since announcing her pregnancy in December, Khloe Kardashian, 33, has enjoyed flaunting her baby bump and basking in the glow of this special time with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26. But now that she’s shared their exciting news with family and fans, the reality star is eager to celebrate with friends! In fact, Khloe has big plans to host a special baby shower with Tristan’s teammates and their SOs, but for now, her party planning is forced to stay on hold. Why? Because, according to sports rumors, Tristan’s days in Cleveland may be numbered! Click here to see adorable PDA pics of Khloe and Tristan.

"Khloe's dreams of an epic baby shower with all of the wives and girlfriends of Tristan's Cavaliers teammates are on hold until after the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 8," a source close to Khloe shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. "It hasn't been just the baby shower that Khloe has put on hold, much of her baby plans and her nursery in her Cleveland home have been left undone or in limbo until after Tristan's NBA future becomes more stable." Just earlier this month, after a particularly rough game (and a continuous losing streak), Yahoo Sports reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers would be willing to trade Tristan if the right deal presents itself. So we can totally see why Khloe feels sort of stuck right now.

"Khloe is eager to learn where they will be raising their sweet baby and she will have to wait, which is tough for her. Khloe has been slowly getting to know all the significant others on Tristan's team and is excited to have a party with them, but she feels forced to wait before making any solid plans. It is a stressful time for both Khloe and Tristan with the baby due soon and Tristan's future unclear," our insider explained.

While at one point, Tristan was “the most durable player in the league,” during the 2017-18 season, the athlete has since slowed down — with some fans claiming he’s a victim of the Kardashian curse! The season before, Tristan played 447 games, according to Sportingnews.com, which was the NBA’s longest active streak at the time. This season however, he’s played just 22 games and started in only five of those. He’s also suffering from career-low averages.

But despite Tristan and Khloe’s unsure fate, the two couldn’t be happier about welcoming a child into the world later this year. “I’ve wanted to have a baby for so long and it’s just the perfect timing,” Khloe gushed to Ellen DeGeneres, 59, on her talkshow earlier this month. “God always has his plan.” The star also spoke about Tristan, revealing that he has been “so great during pregnancy.” Aw!

