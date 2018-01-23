Kailyn Lowry Cancels Boob Job Surgery At The Last Minute: ‘I Don’t Want To Go Through With It’

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry freaked out ahead of getting a planned liposuction and breast augmentation surgery, and now we know why! Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.

After traveling to Miami with the intention of undergoing major plastic surgery, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 25, bailed at the last minute.”I wasn’t scared… more anxious but ultimately decided I haven’t given myself time yet. I need to work out and get my eating right. If in 3 years I’m still unhappy maybe I’ll go through with it,” Kailyn, who gained weight back while pregnant with baby Lux in 2017, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Before talking with us, Kailyn had shared her decision on Twitter, saying, “I won’t lie to y’all, I came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before the surgery I decided I don’t want to go through with it.” And after speaking with her directly, we totally understand where she’s coming from, and support her decision.

Many fans also praised Kailyn’s decision by saying, “You look beautiful the way u r girl u don’t need that.” Another user tweeted, “You’ve had 3 kids and still look amazing! You’ve totally got this! I love your realness!” Although Kailyn didn’t go through with this procedure, this wouldn’t have been her first plastic surgery experience! Back in 2016, she had a Brazilian Butt Lift. The surgery was done by, Dr. Michael Salzhauer, aka Dr. Miami, and was documented on Snapchat.

It’s good to see Kailyn taking some to focus on herself, especially since she’s been dealing with a lot of baby daddy drama! As we previously told you, she recently took to Twitter to call out one of her exes for not being present in their son’s life. She didn’t explicitly say which baby daddy she was referring to, but she made sure to mention he does the “bare minimum.” Kailyn has three different baby daddies: Chris Lopez, Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera.

I won’t lie to y’all, i came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery i decided i don’t want to go through with it — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 23, 2018

When i get home I’ll use the money i was gona spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 23, 2018

