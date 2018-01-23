Justin Bieber Finally Returns To L.A. After Relaxing Vacation With Mom: Will He Reunite With Selena?

After a week in paradise with his mom, Justin Bieber is home in LA, so of course, we’re patiently awaiting a Jelena sighting. Will the Biebs and Selena Gomez reunite!?

Justin Bieber was spotted back in Los Angeles on Jan. 22! Photos surfaced on Twitter of the singer at the Laugh Factory, which seems to be his first stop since returning home from a vacation with his mom, Patti Mallette. It’s unclear who Justin attended the comedy show with, but Selena Gomez wasn’t present in any of the pics. However, since we haven’t seen Justin and Selena spending time together since their Pilates session on Jan. 3, fans are getting super anxious for a reunion. It’s actually not clear exactly where Selena is right now — she last popped up in New York City on Jan. 17, and was rumored to be heading home to Texas after that — but Jelena shippers are definitely hoping that the on-again couple will be seen together soon!

After nearly two years apart, Justin and Selena shocked fans when they were spotted hanging out together in mid-October. At the time, she was still dating The Weeknd. However, days later, news broke that the couple had ended their ten-month relationship. After that, Justin and Selena were basically inseparable, and confirmed that the relationship was more than just platonic by publicly sharing a kiss at his hockey game in November. They spent the holidays apart, but were back together in Mexico for New Year’s Eve. The on-again romance has caused some tension in Sel’s relationship with her mom, Mandy Teefey, though, who isn’t thrilled that her daughter is seeing the guy who broke her heart so many times in the past.

Meanwhile, Justin’s relationship with his own mother seems to be stronger than ever after their tropical vacation. As HollywoodLife reported EXCLUSIVELY, the Biebs wanted to use the trip as a way to prove to Mandy that he’s a changed man. It looks like we’ll have to wait and see if it worked1

[ 22 de Janeiro ] Fotos de Justin Bieber avistado ontem em Los Angeles, na Califórnia:#iHeartAwards #BestRemix #Friends pic.twitter.com/JCY2CCoqgx — Belieber ❤️ Forever (@Bellieeber4ever) January 23, 2018

